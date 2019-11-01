Canada: Markit Manufacturing PMI edged higher to 51.2 in October

- Business actvitiy in Canadian manufacturing sectpr expanded in October.
- The USD/CAD pair continues to trade a little below 1.32 after the data.
The IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI in Canada rose to 51.2 in October from 51 in September and came in slightly below the market expectation of 51.
The USD/CAD pair largely ignored this data and was last up 0.17% on the day at 1.3182.
"October's survey data indicates a change of fortunes for the Canadian manufacturing sector, with output growth hitting an eight-month high in response to improving order books," said Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at the IHS Markit. "Rising domestic demand has underpinned the gradual recovery in new work since the summer, but export sales remain relatively sluggish against a backdrop of weaker global trade conditions."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers post-NFP stable around 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair recovered after bottoming at 1.1127 with an upbeat US employment report, which, at the end of the day, doesn’t bend Fed’s hand.
GBP/USD falls off the highs after robust US jobs report
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the US jobs report beat expectations. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.
Wall Street opens higher boosted by surprisingly good US jobs report
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day higher as the upbeat labour market data from the United States eased concerns over an economic slowdown.