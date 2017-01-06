Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
OIL
BREXIT
NFP
Canada Markit Manufacturing PMI: 55.1 (May) vs previous 55.9
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Canada Markit Manufacturing PMI: 55.1 (May) vs previous 55.9
FXStreet
|
13:32 GMT
AUD/USD bears in full control, slides farther below 0.7400 mark to fresh three-week lows
FXStreet
|
13:12 GMT
Moody's: Almost all emerging market economies are set for positive economic growth in 2017 and 2018
FXStreet
|
13:11 GMT
JPY: Cautious neutral bias - Westpac
FXStreet
|
13:09 GMT
EU's Oettinger: No reason to believe UK will use budget veto as negotiating card
FXStreet
|
13:06 GMT
UK: Don't be misled by sterling stability, investors are concerned - BBH
FXStreet
|
13:02 GMT
South Africa Total New Vehicle Sales: 41783 (May) vs 34956
FXStreet
|
13:00 GMT
Brazil HSBC PMI Manufacturing climbed from previous 50.1 to 52 in May
FXStreet
|
13:00 GMT
US: Weekly initial claims was 248,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week
FXStreet
|
12:46 GMT
USD/CAD stays neutral/bullish near term – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
12:46 GMT
Gold flirting with session lows post impressive ADP report
FXStreet
|
12:45 GMT
BCB: Cutting 100bps now and less later, as uncertainties restrain future moves – Rabobank
FXStreet
|
12:39 GMT
German FinMin Schaeuble: Euro exchange rate is too low for Germany
FXStreet
|
12:33 GMT
United States Initial Jobless Claims above forecasts (239K) in May 26: Actual (248K)
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Continuing Jobless Claims came in at 1.915M below forecasts (1.92M) in May 19
FXStreet
|
12:30 GMT
USD/JPY clinches fresh highs post-ADP, near 111.50
FXStreet
|
12:27 GMT
US: Private-sector employment increased by 253,000 from April to May - ADP
FXStreet
|
12:25 GMT
NZD/USD: Bullish with 0.7100- 0.7200 trading range expected - Westpac
FXStreet
|
12:24 GMT
EUR/USD tumbles to 1.1200 handle after stellar ADP report
FXStreet
|
12:17 GMT
RTRS poll: 14 of 30 economists said Conservative Party win would be best for UK on Brexit negotiations
FXStreet
|
12:17 GMT
Load More content ...