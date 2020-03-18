Canada: Market on BoC alert as headline CPI softens – TDS

The market should be on alert for an announcement on more stimulus (including potential BoC cuts), after Headline CPI softened to 2.2% y/y in February, according to analysts at TD Securities.

Key quotes

“Headline CPI was slightly stronger than expected at 2.2% y/y in February (TD/market: 2.1%) with prices 0.4% higher on the month (0.439% before rounding).”

“Core inflation softened once again with two of the Bank of Canada's three preferred measures edging lower by 0.1pp. This took the average to 1.97% for the first sub 2% reading since August.”

“Morneau and Poloz are scheduled to speak at 16:15 GMT. Given what transpired last Friday, markets should be on alert for another 50bp cut from Poloz.”