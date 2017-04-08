Canada: Market consensus is for job growth to slow to 10k - TDS

Canada: Market consensus is for job growth to slow to 10k - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS suggest that Canada’s July employment will be the highlight of the domestic calendar while international trade will give a look at growth conditions for June.
Key Quotes
“TD looks for an unchanged print on net employment while the market consensus is for job growth to slow to 10k. We expect the unemployment rate to hold at 6.5% (from 6.454%), in line with consensus, as the pickup in labour force participation over the last two months is unlikely to repeat itself. The risks around wage growth are tilted towards a pickup but any improvement should be fairly modest. Meanwhile, we look for the international trade deficit to widen to $1.40bn, a touch worse than the market consensus for $1.25bn. Both imports and exports are forecast to weaken, though a sharp decline in energy prices will help drive the latter.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.