Canada: Manufacturing Shipments declined 0.7% to $57.1 billion in October

Manufacturing Shipments in Canada fell for second straight month.

USD/CAD continues to trade near 1.3160 following the data.

Following September's 0.2% decline, Manufacturing Shipments in Canada contracted by 0.7% in October to $57.1 billion to register the second straight monthly drop, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

"Lower sales in the transportation equipment and fabricated metal product industries were partly offset by higher sales in the petroleum and coal product industry," the press release read.

The USD/CAD pair, however, paid little to no mind to this disappointing reading and was last seen trading at 1.3163, adding 0.1% on the day.