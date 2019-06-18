Canada: Manufacturing sector should contribute to economic growth in Q2 - NBF

Data released today showed that shipments of manufactured goods fell in April in Canada and May’s numbers were revised higher. Kyle Dahms, an analyst at the National Bank of Canada’s analyst, explained that the overall manufacturing sales decline will hurt April GDP, the inventory surge will provide some offset.
Key Quotes:
“Manufacturing sales in Canada came in 1.0% below consensus expectations in April largely due to the transportation segment. Excluding the latter category (which tends to be volatile), shipments actually rose 0.8% in the month thanks to a sizeable gain for food manufacturing and the fourth consecutive month of significant increases for the petroleum and coal product industry which rose 2.9% in the month and 25.7% year to date.”
“While the overall sales decline will hurt April GDP, the inventory surge will provide some offset. Looking at quarterly data, following a 1.3% increase in the first quarter of the year, real shipments are on track to rise an annualized 2.1% in Q2 after one month of data, thanks in part to the excellent handoff from March.”
“While this morning’s report shows that the manufacturing sector should contribute to economic growth in Q2, an indicator is blipping on our radar. Indeed, no less than 16 of the 21 industries are showing an increase in their inventory-to-sales ratio since the end of 2017. In the current context of trade uncertainty, this ratio standing at a post-recession high could be a headwind to growth in the coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD below 1.1200 on Draghi's dovishness, amid Trump-Xi meeting announcement
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 after ECB President Draghi opened the door to rate cuts. Presidents Trump and Xi will hold an extended meeting at the G-20 Summit. The news cheered markets.
GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2550 after Boris wins again
The second ballot for Tories' leadership has been complete. Boris Johnson ended first with 126 votes, followed by Jeremy Hunt, who got 46. Dominic Raab eliminated. Pound showed no reaction to the news.
USD/JPY rallies beyond mid-108.00s on Trump's positive comments
Trump said he will have an extended meeting with the Chinese President next week. This comes on the back of Draghi's dovish comments and triggers risk-on trade. Fading safe-haven demand weighs heavily on the JPY and remained supportive.
Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops
Gold built on its strong intraday positive momentum and spiked to fresh session tops, beyond the $1350 level during the early North-American session.
Fed Preview: Proto-easing
Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.