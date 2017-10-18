Canada: Manufacturing sales to decline 0.1% in August – TDS

Canada: Manufacturing sales to decline 0.1% in August – TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS are looking for Canadian manufacturing sales to decline 0.1% in August, slightly above the market consensus for -0.3% m/m.
Key Quotes
“After falling nearly 20% in July, motor vehicle shipments should make a partial rebound and offset a drag from broader manufacturing activity. Petroleum sales should also contribute positively due to a sharp increase in gasoline prices towards the end of the month. Due to higher factory prices as a whole, real manufacturing sales should underperform the headline print.”.
