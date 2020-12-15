Canada: Manufacturing Sales rise by 0.3% to $54.1 billion in October

Manufacturing Sales in Canada rose less than expected in October.

USD/CAD trades in the negative territory below 1.2750.

Manufacturing Sales in Canada rose by 0.3% to $54.1 billion in October, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday. This reading followed September's increase of 2.2% and fell short of the market expectation of 0.3%.

"Manufacturing sales in constant dollars were unchanged, indicating that the increase in October was driven entirely by higher prices," Statistics Canada further noted in its press release.

Market reaction

The CAD stays resilient against the greenback despite the uninspiring data. As of writing, the USD/CAD pair was down 0.17% on a daily basis at 1.2738.