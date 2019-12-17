Canada: Manufacturing sales likely to rise by 0.1% in October – TDS

According to analysts at TD Securities, Canada’s manufacturing sales are forecasted to rise by 0.1% in October (market: 0.0%) as a large drag from motor vehicles offsets strength in ex-auto shipments.
Key Quotes
“Petroleum sales should make a positive contribution to the headline print, while the pickup in export activity suggests another source of strength. Real shipments should rise in line with the nominal print, owing to factory prices that were largely unchanged in October.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
