Canada: Manufacturing sales likely to rise by 0.1% in October – TDS

According to analysts at TD Securities, Canada’s manufacturing sales are forecasted to rise by 0.1% in October (market: 0.0%) as a large drag from motor vehicles offsets strength in ex-auto shipments.

Key Quotes

“Petroleum sales should make a positive contribution to the headline print, while the pickup in export activity suggests another source of strength. Real shipments should rise in line with the nominal print, owing to factory prices that were largely unchanged in October.”