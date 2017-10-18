Canada: Manufacturing sales likely to decline 0.9%m/m in August – RBC CM

Analysts at RBC are forecasting a third consecutive monthly decline of ‐0.9%m/m for Canadian manufacturing sales in August (cons. ‐0.3%) after a 2.6% drop in July.

Key Quotes

“An 11% drop in motor vehicle sales are expected to lead the decline due to larger and longer summer shutdowns and the recent slowing in US auto sales. Excluding autos, we look for a 0.8% increase in August (0.2% in July) based on a price‐led 4.5% increase in petroleum and coal sales and modest but broad‐based increases in other components. With USD/CAD hugging trendline resistance at 1.2520 for the past few days, a clean closing break above this level would shift the focus up to 1.2663 as bullish momentum increases. Support is located at 1.2495 and 1.2433.”