Canada: Manufacturing sales likely to decline 0.8% in April - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities point out that Canada’s manufacturing sales for April will be published at 8:30 ET, with TD looking for a 0.8% decline against market expectations for a modest 0.4% increase.

Key Quotes

“Manufacturing PMIs have been signalling something ominous since the start of the year, and we think the shutdown of a large auto plant could provide the catalyst for a correction coming off a 2.1% advance in March.”