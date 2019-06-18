Canada: Manufacturing sales likely to decline 0.8% in April - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities point out that Canada’s manufacturing sales for April will be published at 8:30 ET, with TD looking for a 0.8% decline against market expectations for a modest 0.4% increase.
Key Quotes
“Manufacturing PMIs have been signalling something ominous since the start of the year, and we think the shutdown of a large auto plant could provide the catalyst for a correction coming off a 2.1% advance in March.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dives below 1.1200 as Draghi open to rate cuts
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1200 as ECB President Mario Draghi said cutting rates remain part of the toolkit. He also opened the door to more QE and other measures.
GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.
USD/JPY drops to 108.20 pressured by falling US T-bond yields
10-year US T-bond yield drops more than 3% on Tuesday. US Dollar Index climbs to 97.70 area ahead of housing data. ECB's Draghi says they may need to ease policy if inflation didn't move toward the target.
Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops
Gold built on its strong intraday positive momentum and spiked to fresh session tops, beyond the $1350 level during the early North-American session.
Fed Preview: Proto-easing
Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.