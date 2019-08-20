Canada: Manufacturing sales fell 1.2% in June vs. -1.7% expected

Manufacturing sales in Canada fell less than expected in June.

Loonie capitalized on upbeat reading and rose vs. USD.

According to the monthly data published by Statistics Canada, manufacturing sales in June fell 1.2% to $58 billion following a 1.6% increase in May and came in better than the market expectation for a decline of 1.7%.

The Loonie gathered strength on this reading and the USD/CAD pair erased its daily gains. As of writing, the pair was down 0.05% on the day at 1.3316.

"For the second quarter, manufacturing sales rose 1.7% to $174.5 billion. In volume terms, manufacturing sales increased 1.8% in the second quarter, mostly as a result of higher volumes sold in the petroleum and coal products industry (+6.8%) and transportation equipment (+2.3%) industry," Statistics Canada further elaborated in its press release.