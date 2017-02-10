Canada: Manufacturing growth picks up, but inflationary pressures intensify - Markit

Canada: Manufacturing growth picks up, but inflationary pressures intensify - MarkitBy Eren Sengezer
"September data revealed a positive month overall for the Canadian manufacturing sector, with output and new business growth regaining momentum after August’s slowdown," the ISH Markit announced on Monday.
Key highlights:
- Some firms attributed rising raw material prices (especially chemicals) to supply chain disruptions in the U.S. following Hurricane Harvey.
- At 55.0 in September, up from 54.6 in August, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted above the 50.0 no-change value for the nineteenth consecutive month.
- Canadian manufacturers indicated a solid degree of job creation in September, although the rate of employment growth eased from August’s survey record high.
- Meanwhile, input cost inflation reached its highest level for four months in September, which manufacturers overwhelmingly linked to rising raw material prices.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.