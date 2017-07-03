Canada: Looking for a narrowing of the trade surplus to $0.40bn in January - TDS

Canada: Looking for a narrowing of the trade surplus to $0.40bn in January - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS explain that Canada’s international merchandise trade for January will give us our first update on Q1 tracking and TD is below the market and looks for a narrowing of the trade surplus to $0.40bn from $0.92bn in December (consensus: $0.75bn).
Key Quotes
“This reflects a nominal gain in both import and export activity, with the former outpacing the latter. Export gains are expected to be driven by energy products, which should leave non-energy exports only modestly higher. Ivey PMI will be released later at 10:00 ET; markets expect the index to partially recover from its decline in January with a rebound to 58.5.”