Canada: Labour market to continue hot streak with creation of another 25K jobs in October - TDS

Previewing the Canadian jobs report that will be released on Friday, TD Securities analysts said that they look for the labour market to continue its hot streak with the creation of another 25K jobs in October, above the market consensus for 15K.
Key quotes
"With over 130k jobs created in the last two months, we would typically look for some giveback but expect hiring for the federal election to offset any weakness."
"Public administration employment has risen by 32K on average during the month of the last three federal elections, although a 21K increase in PA employment over the last four months suggests we could see more modest gains this cycle due to wider usage of early voting."
"Looking past the election-related hiring we expect a modest unwind of recent gains, with health care and education expected to give back a portion of the 70K jobs created over the last two months. We also expect a slight improvement in earnings which should push wage growth to 4.4% y/y on muted base effects."
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1054, the weekly low
The shared currency failed to recover substantially on risk-appetite, undermined by European Commission’s decision to cut growth forecast for this year and the next.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.
USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls
The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.
Gold: challenging weekly lows near $1,480.00
The selling pressure around the precious metal has re-emerged in the second half of the week, pushing prices to the vicinity of the $1,480 region per ounce troy, or weekly lows.
Risk appetite finds some legs
China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.