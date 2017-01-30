Canada: Key events in the week ahead - Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Westpac offered an outlook for the Canadian calendar this week.

Key Quotes:

“The key event this week will be Governor Poloz's speech on Wednesday at the University of Alberta School of Business.”

“Earlier in the morning, Poloz will see the November GDP data, which we expect to show a sturdy +0.7% gain.”

“While we expect Poloz to deliver a cautiously-optimistic outlook similar to his post-meeting press conference a couple of weeks ago, the November GDP release coupled with strong consumer spending data should add to his confidence that the economy appears to be on the right track.”