Canada: Key events ahead – TDS

Analysts at TDS enlist key macroeconomic news scheduled from the Canadian docket later today.

Key Quotes:

“The international merchandise trade balance is expected to remain in surplus territory for a second month in December. TD looks for the surplus to widen from $0.53bn to $1.00bn on stronger export activity led by energy products and motor vehicles.”

“The market is less upbeat and looks for the surplus to narrow to $0.20bn.”

“December building permits will be released simultaneously and the market looks for a 3.5% decline on the month.”