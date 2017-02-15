Canada: January manufacturing sales preview - TDS

The Research Team at TDS note that the Canadian manufacturing sales data for the month of January is expected to come in a tad better.

Key Quotes:

“Manufacturing sales are forecast to post a modest advance in January by both TD and the wider market. TD looks for a 0.2% m/m increase, slightly below the consensus for a 0.3% gain. However, much of the strength will be attributable to higher energy prices, which may leave volumes weaker on the month. Existing home sales for January will be released shortly afterwards at 9:00 ET.”