Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
TRUMP
Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose from previous 49.4 to 52.3 in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose from previous 49.4 to 52.3 in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 15:00 GMT
DXY inter-markets: USD recovering the smile
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 14:59 GMT
US stocks rise to fresh record highs
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 14:55 GMT
Turkey Treasury Cash Balance rose from previous -8.17B to 9.5B in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 14:44 GMT
USD/MXN decline paused near 100-DMA, bulls targeting break above 20.80
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 14:29 GMT
USD/CAD inter-markets: continuous slide in oil prices should support ongoing recovery trend
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 14:23 GMT
BoE's Forbes: If economy stays solid and inflation pick-up continues, this could soon suggest a rate hike
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 14:06 GMT
New Zealand GDT Price Index increased to 1.3% from previous 0.6%
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 14:03 GMT
United States Redbook index (MoM) rose from previous -3.5% to 0.3% in February 3
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:56 GMT
United States Redbook index (YoY) increased to 0.7% in February 3 from previous 0.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:56 GMT
GBP/USD suppressed near multi-week lows after US trade balance
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:53 GMT
No room for surprises from the ECB in the foreseeable future – BTMU
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:53 GMT
USD/CAD deflates from highs post-data, back below 1.3200
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:46 GMT
Canada Imports rose from previous $45.09B to $45.52B in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:31 GMT
Canada Building Permits (MoM) below forecasts (-4%) in December: Actual (-6.6%)
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:31 GMT
Canada Exports increased to $46.44B in December from previous $45.61B
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:31 GMT
Canada International Merchandise Trade came in at $0.92B, above forecasts ($0.35B) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:31 GMT
United States Trade Balance above expectations ($-45B) in December: Actual ($-44.3B)
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:31 GMT
Dollar Flexes Its Muscles - BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:11 GMT
EZ politics slowly creeping into the Euro - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 07, 13:10 GMT
Load More content ...