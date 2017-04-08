Canada: Ivey Purchasing Manager's Index eased to 52.9 in July

Canada: Ivey Purchasing Manager's Index eased to 52.9 in JulyBy Eren Sengezer
The Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), an economic index which measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada, showed that headline index (not seasonally adjusted) eased to 52.9 in July from 63.9 in June.
- Ivey Employment Index fell to 52.4 in July from 53.9 in June
- Ivey Inventories Index fell to 52.7 in July from 59.9 in June
- Ivey Supplier Deliveries Index fell to 44.2 in July from 47.6 in June
