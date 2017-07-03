Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index: 55.1 (February) vs 52.3
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index s.a below expectations (58.9) in February: Actual (55)
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
Canada Ivey Purchasing Managers Index: 55.1 (February) vs 52.3
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
US stocks decline for second straight session
FXStreet
|
14:58 GMT
U.S. trade deficit to weigh on economic growth in the first quarter
FXStreet
|
14:45 GMT
EUR/USD poised for further pullbacks – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
14:43 GMT
EUR/USD targets 1.05 in the near term – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
14:37 GMT
Turkey Treasury Cash Balance declined to -20.18B in February from previous 9.5B
FXStreet
|
14:32 GMT
New Zealand GDT Price Index: -6.3% vs previous -3.2%
FXStreet
|
14:32 GMT
USD/JPY challenging 50-DMA strong barrier near 114.15 level
FXStreet
|
14:27 GMT
AUD/USD neutral, could slip back to 0.7510 – UOB
FXStreet
|
14:26 GMT
New Zealand GDT Price Index declined to -6% from previous -3.2%
FXStreet
|
14:26 GMT
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.0560
FXStreet
|
14:15 GMT
Canadian exports reach record high in January
FXStreet
|
14:12 GMT
NZ - change in GDT Price Index -6.30% (prev. -3.20%)
FXStreet
|
14:02 GMT
USD/CAD holding steady above 1.3400 handle post-data
FXStreet
|
14:02 GMT
United States Redbook index (MoM) declined to -0.8% in March 3 from previous 0.7%
FXStreet
|
13:57 GMT
United States Redbook index (YoY) declined to 1% in March 3 from previous 1.4%
FXStreet
|
13:56 GMT
Gold remains bearish post trade balance data from the United States
FXStreet
|
13:52 GMT
USD/RUB challenging lows near 58.00
FXStreet
|
13:47 GMT
USD/CHF hits nearly two-month high around mid-1.0100s
FXStreet
|
13:36 GMT
Load More content ...