Canada: Ivey PMI jumped to 68.6 in September from 58.6 in August

Canada: Ivey PMI jumped to 68.6 in September from 58.6 in AugustBy Eren Sengezer
"The Ivey Purchasing Manager's Index (not seasonally adjusted) for September stands at 68.6, indicating that purchases were greater than the previous month," announced the Ivey Business School at Western University in Canada.
Key takeaways:
- Ivey Employment Index advanced to 62.8 from 56.8
- Ivey Inventories Index rose to 56.5 from 57.9
- Ivey Supplier Deliveries Index improved to 47.7 from 47.5
- Ivey Prices Index eased to 60.3 from 60.5
