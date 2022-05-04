Canada: International trade surplus falls to C$2.49B in March versus C$3.9B expected

According to the latest figures released on Tuesday by Statistics Canada, the Canadian Trade surplus fell unexpectedly to C$2.49B in March from C$3.08B a month earlier versus expectations for a rise to C$3.9B. Exports were up 6.3% MoM to C$63.63B from C$59.84 a month earlier, while imports were up 7.7% MoM to C$61.14B from C$56.76 a month earlier.
Market Reaction
The still fairly decent Canadian trade figures for March have not provoked a lasting reaction in FX markets, with the loonie still trading subdued just above the 1.28/$ level. The loonie has found support from rising crude oil prices on Wednesday, as commodity traders focus on EU discussion for a ban on Russian oil imports.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0500 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0500 on Wednesday as the dollar stays on the back foot ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector grew at a softer pace than expected in April.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2500 despite dismal US ADP print
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above 1.2500 on Wednesday as market action remains choppy ahead of the Fed's rate decision. The weaker-than-expected ADP Employment Change data from the US has little to no impact on the dollar's valuation.
Gold in wait-and-see mode below $1,870 ahead of key risk events
Gold is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and moving up and down in a tight range below $1,870. Ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding steady at slightly below 3%.
RYOSHI rewards to launch in mid-May after 23.9 billion Shiba Inu burned
23.9 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been destroyed, according to the ShibaBurn contract. Shiba Inu developers have announced the reward schedule for the meme coin.
Advanced Micro Devices stock surges on strong earnings as AMD boosts outlook
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped to turn sentiment around toward the tech sector as it unveiled a strong set of earnings after the close on Tuesday.