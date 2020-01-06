Canada: Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) rose 0.1% in November

Industrial Product Price Index in Canada rose more than expected in November.

USD/CAD pair continues to trade near daily lows around 1.2970.

The Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) rose 0.1% on a monthly basis in November after staying unchanged in October, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Monday. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a decline of 0.5%.

Further details of the publication revealed that the Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI) increased 1.5% in November following October's fall of -1.9%.

The USD/CAD pair stays in the negative territory after the data and was last down 0.23% on the day at 1.2970.