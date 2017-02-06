Skip to main content
Canada Imports up to $48.06B in April from previous $47.11B
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
EUR/USD in fresh highs post-NFP, near 1.1250
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Labor Force Participation Rate fell from previous 62.9% to 62.7% in May
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) came in at 2.5% below forecasts (2.6%) in May
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada Labor Productivity (QoQ) registered at 1.4% above expectations (0.2%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Average Hourly Earnings (MoM) meets forecasts (0.2%) in May
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada Exports increased to $47.69B in April from previous $46.98B
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Nonfarm Payrolls registered at 138K, below expectations (185K) in May
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Trade Balance below forecasts ($-46.1B) in April: Actual ($-47.6B)
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Unemployment Rate came in at 4.3% below forecasts (4.4%) in May
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada International Merchandise Trade registered at $-0.37B, below expectations ($-0.07B) in April
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
AUD: Cautious outlook? - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
12:18 GMT
EUR/NOK retreats from highs as Brent recovers
FXStreet
|
12:07 GMT
Brazil Industrial Output (YoY) above forecasts (-5.7%) in April: Actual (-4.5%)
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
Brazil Industrial Output (MoM) above expectations (0%) in April: Actual (0.6%)
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
GBP: Guided by political permutations - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
11:55 GMT
USD/CAD retreats from two-week highs, NFP in focus
FXStreet
|
11:51 GMT
USD/JPY clings to the sideline theme – UOB
FXStreet
|
11:38 GMT
US: Nonfarm payrolls likely to have increased by 210k in May - Nomura
FXStreet
|
11:38 GMT
EUR/USD struggles around 1.1210 ahead of payrolls
FXStreet
|
11:34 GMT
Load More content ...