Canada: Housing starts to trend higher to a 230k in September – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities are looking for Canadian housing starts to trend higher to a 230k pace in September from 226k in August, above the market consensus for a more subdued 220k.

Key Quotes

“A rebound in multi-unit construction, which has fallen by nearly 13% over the last two months, should provide the main driver for the headline print following steady gains in the resale market. August building permits will be released shortly afterward with the market looking for a 1.2% increase.”