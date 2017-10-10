Canada: Housing starts to moderate to 212k units in September - TDS

Canada: Housing starts to moderate to 212k units in September - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS explain that we begin the holiday-shortened week with Canadian housing data (starts and permits) and are looking for housing starts to moderate to 212k units in September from 223k, leaving Q3 as a whole still up a solid 6% over Q2.
Key Quotes
“The drop is likely to be driven by starts in Ontario, which came back strongly in the prior two months. Shortly after we will receive building permits for August which are coming off a 3.5% drop. The day also includes Senior Deputy Governor Wilkins, who is speaking on an IMF panel on systemic risk and stress testing at 14:00 EST. There is an audience Q&A but no press conference.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.