Canada: Housing starts to hold steady at a 220k pace - TDS

Canada: Housing starts to hold steady at a 220k pace - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS suggest that Canadian housing starts for August are the lone economic release and will be a key data for today’s session.
Key Quotes
“TD looks for a slowdown in residential construction to an annualized 195k units while the market expects starts to hold steady at a 220k pace. Multi-unit starts should drive the slowdown after a sharp decline in building permit issuance.”
