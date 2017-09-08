Canada: Housing starts to cool to a 205k pace in July - TDS

Canada: Housing starts to cool to a 205k pace in July - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TD and the wider market are looking for the Canadian housing starts (originally scheduled for a Tuesday release) to cool to a 205k pace in July, an 8k slowdown from the prior month.
Key Quotes
“We expect the decline to be driven by the more volatile multi-unit segment while single family housing starts should remain stable near an annualized 65k. Building permits for June will be published shortly afterwards at 8:30 ET and the market expects a 1.9% m/m pullback after an 8.9% gain in May.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.