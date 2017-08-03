Canada: Housing starts expected to post a modest correction in February - TDS

According to the analysts at TDS, Canadian housing starts are expected to post a modest correction in February following two months of stronger construction activity.

Key Quotes

“TD’s forecast is in line with the market consensus for a deceleration to an annualized 200k starts, down 7k from January but well above recent lows. Meanwhile, the market looks for a 3.0% rebound in January building permits and a 0.4% q/q (saar) increase in Q4 labour productivity.”