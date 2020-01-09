Canada: Housing starts and BoC Governor Poloz in limelight – TDS

TD Securities analysts suggest that BoC’s Governor Poloz will hold a fireside chat to discuss the economic outlook for his first public comments of 2020.

Key Quotes

“The Governor will read an opening statement at 13:45 ET ahead of the moderated discussion, which will be followed by an audience Q&A with an official press conference to follow at approximately 15:15 ET.”

“On the data front, we forecast housing starts to slip to a 194k pace in December from 201k (market: 215k), which would be the first sub-200k reading since May. This followed a pullback in residential permit issuance though the second half of the year, although favourable weather conditions should limit the slowdown.”