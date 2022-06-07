“After reaching unprecedented highs in the previous three months, exports of energy products were down 0.9% in April, the result of planned shutdowns for maintenance in the Alberta oil sands. This decline was partly responsible for the slight drop in the trade surplus with the United States , the main buyer of Canadian energy products.”

“After two solid increases in February (+5.1%) and March (+7.8%), imports expanded at a more modest pace. In fact, they would have been down had it not been for price increases in several categories including energy products. On the exports side, the consumer goods segment was an important contributor as shipments of packaged seafood products soared 52.4%. This increase was due not only to the sharp increase in the price of crab, but also to a shift in the fishing season for this crustacean to earlier dates.”

Data released on Tuesday in Canada showed the merchandise trade surplus narrowed from CAD 2.28 billion in March to CAD 1.50 billion in April, significantly below expectations. Analysts at the National Bank of Canada explained export growth moderated in April, partially due to a decline in energy exports. They added that in volume terms, exports remained 11.9% below their level in December 2019.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.