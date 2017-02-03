Skip to main content
Canada Gross Domestic Product (MoM) meets expectations (0.3%) in December
By
FXStreet Team
Canada Gross Domestic Product Annualized (QoQ) came in at 2.6%, above expectations (2%) in 4Q
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Initial Jobless Claims came in at 223K, below expectations (243K) in February 24
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
United States Continuing Jobless Claims above expectations (2.065M) in February 17: Actual (2.066M)
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
Canadian GDP rose 0.3% in December
FXStreet
|
13:31 GMT
AUD/USD remains a wild card
FXStreet
|
13:02 GMT
Brazil HSBC PMI Manufacturing increased to 46.9 in February from previous 44
FXStreet
|
13:01 GMT
Canada: GDP growth in Q4 expected at 1.8% q/q annualized – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
13:00 GMT
Russia’s oil output seen higher if deal not extended – Russia’s Novak
FXStreet
|
12:59 GMT
When is Canadian GDP and how could affect USD/CAD?
FXStreet
|
12:51 GMT
EUR/USD slides closer to 1.05 mark ahead of US weekly jobless claims
FXStreet
|
12:47 GMT
GBP/USD struggling near six week lows, up next - US jobless claims
FXStreet
|
12:22 GMT
GBP extending losses today - BBH
FXStreet
|
12:19 GMT
Gold challenging session lows around $1,242/oz
FXStreet
|
12:04 GMT
Upside vulnerability in AUD/USD
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
EUR/NOK presently hesitating
FXStreet
|
12:02 GMT
EUR/GBP sticking to tight trading ranges
FXStreet
|
12:01 GMT
Canada: Economic growth likely decelerated in Q4, following the big Q3 rebound – BMO CM
FXStreet
|
11:52 GMT
USD extending its gains against the yen - BBH
FXStreet
|
11:47 GMT
USD/JPY remains a buy on dips - Westpac
FXStreet
|
11:43 GMT
