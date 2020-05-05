Canada: : Goods trade may not have contributed much to growth in Q1 – NFB

Data released on Tuesday showed the Canadian trade deficit widened in March but less than expected. According to Jocelyn Paquet, an analyst at the National Bank of Canada, the impact of the coronavirus was clearly visible in the report as both nominal exports and imports recorded steep monthly declines.
Key Quotes:
“Exports totaled just C$46.3 billion in March (-8.8% y/y), the lowest level since January 2018. Imports, meanwhile, dropped to a 29-month low of C$47.7 billion (-9.9% y/y).
“Turning to quarterly data, trade in goods appears not to have contributed much to Q1 growth as real exports (-9.4% annualized) shrank almost as fast as real imports (-11.0% annualized, the worst since 2009).
“A steep contraction in import volumes in the machinery equipment (-16.5% annualized) and consumer goods (-16.4% annualized, the steepest since 2008) categories bodes ill for investment spending and household consumption in the first quarter of 2020. This is consistent with our call for a 11.7% annualized drop in GDP in Q1.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces amid a better market mood, ISM data
EUR/USD has recovered from the blow it received from Germany's court ruling and rises alongside stock markets. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 41.8, yet the employment component tumbled to 30.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 after the final UK Services PMI was upgraded to 13.4, yet still reflecting deep contraction. A quarter of the workforce is furloughed as PM Johnson is set to decide on easing the lockdown.
Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving
With the same progression as in previous halving events, one can expect an improvement of more than 1689% in Bitcoin price. The dispute for market share control continues and limits the upward potential on the ETH price side.
Gold: A mixed day in macro markets keeps gold in delicate balance
Looking at the hourly chart below USD 1700 still seems to be the pivot level at the moment. The price is making lower high and lower low waves and at the moment the price is in an important zone.
WTI extends rally to multi-week highs above $25 ahead of API data
Crude oil started the week on strong footing and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 19.3% on Monday before extending its rally on Tuesday.