Canada: Goods trade deficit expected to widen to $500m in April - TDS

In view of analysts at TDS, the Canadian April international goods trade deficit provides one of the first reads for Q2 growth tracking where export performance will be closely watched following subdued activity last quarter.

Key Quotes

“TD expects the deficit to widen to $500m in April from $134m, whereas consensus expectations call for a small narrowing to -$200m. We look for details to be more upbeat in showing a modest gain in exports offset by a larger increase in imports.”