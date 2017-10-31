Canada: GDP is forecasted to rise by 0.1% in August - TDS

Analysts at TDS suggest that Canada’s industry-level GDP is forecasted to rise by 0.1% in August, led by a rebound in the manufacturing industry and they see upside risks for a 0.2% print.

Key Quotes

“Retooling shutdowns at motor vehicle assembly plants single-handedly shaved nearly 0.1% from GDP in July and a partial rebound will provide a tailwind to growth in August. Outside of the manufacturing industry, growth conditions are far more mixed. Energy output may see a modest gain but utilities are likely to be a drag due to weaker demand caused by unseasonably cool weather.”

“The services sector will be weighed down by a pullback in retail sales though broadening job growth suggests activity continues to increase. Our forecast for a 0.1% increase is consistent with Q3 growth in the low-to-mid 2% range, which presents upside risks to the Bank of Canada's 1.8% projection from the October MPR. However, with the Bank focused on the supply side of the economy, we do not expect a modest upside surprise on GDP to change their bias and look for the next rate hike to come in January.”

“Foreign Exchange