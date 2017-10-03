Canada: Full-time employment rose by 105,100 in February

According to the latest figures from Statistics Canada, the labor market added 15,000 jobs in February, following January's increase of 48,300 and beating the estimate of 2,500. Furthermore, the unemployment rate fell to 6.6% from 6.8%, while the participation rate dropped to 65.8% from 65.9%.

Further details of the report showed that Canada's full-time employment rose by 105,100 last month. On the other hand, part-time employment fell by 89,800. Especially the increase in full-time jobs may finally allow BoC to be a little more optimistic.