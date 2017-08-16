Canada: Foreign investors reduced their holdings of Canadian securities by $923 mln in June

Canada: Foreign investors reduced their holdings of Canadian securities by $923 mln in JuneBy Eren Sengezer
"Foreign investors reduced their holdings of Canadian securities by $923 million in June, the first monthly divestment since July 2015," the Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
Key quotes:
At the same time, Canadian investment in foreign securities amounted to $13.2 billion, led by acquisitions of equities.
As a result, Canada's international transactions in securities generated a net outflow of funds from the economy of $14.1 billion in June.
Despite the net outflow, there was an overall net inflow of funds of $31.6 billion in the second quarter, led by significant foreign acquisitions of Canadian bonds in April and May.
