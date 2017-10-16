Canada: Foreign investment in securities totalled $9.8 bln in Aug, down from $24.0 billion in July

Canada: Foreign investment in securities totalled $9.8 bln in Aug, down from $24.0 billion in JulyBy Eren Sengezer
"Foreign investment in Canadian securities totalled $9.8 billion in August, down from $24.0 billion in July," the Statistics Canada reported on Monday.
Key highlights:
- At the same time, Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign securities by $12.0 billion, led by purchases of US corporate instruments.
- As a result, international transactions in securities generated a net outflow of funds of $2.2 billion from the Canadian economy in the month.
