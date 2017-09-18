Canada: Foreign investment in Canadian securities amounted to $24.0 billion in July

Canada: Foreign investment in Canadian securities amounted to $24.0 billion in JulyBy Eren Sengezer
"Foreign investment in Canadian securities amounted to $24.0 billion in July, led by record acquisitions of Canadian bonds," the Statistics Canada announced on Monday.
Key highlights:
- Canadian investors reduced their holdings of foreign securities by $1.8 billion, following strong acquisitions in June.
- As a result, Canada's international transactions in securities generated a net inflow of funds into the Canadian economy of $25.8 billion in July
- Foreign investment in Canadian securities has exceeded Canadian investment in foreign securities by $86.2 billion since the beginning of 2017, led by foreign acquisitions of Canadian private corporate instruments.
