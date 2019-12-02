Analysts at TD Securities point out that Markit PMI for November will be published at 9:30 ET for the Canadian market and is likely to offer an update on conditions in the manufacturing sector.

Key Quotes

“The index is currently sitting at an expansionary 51.1 following back-to-back improvements in September and October, but with headwinds to the auto sector intensifying into year-end and US PMIs in contractionary territory we will be monitoring for any signs of weakness.”