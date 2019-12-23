According to analysts at National Bank Financial, for the Canadian markets, the release of October GDP data will attract the most attention.

Key Quotes

“Negative contributions are expected from manufacturing, wholesale and construction based on previously-released monthly reports on these indicators. The retail sector may not contribute much to growth either if falling sales volumes are any guide. On a more positive note, the rising number of transactions on the housing resale market could translate into a positive contribution from the real estate segment. All told, we expect GDP to have retraced 0.1% in October.”