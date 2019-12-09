Josh Nye, senior economist at the Royal Bank of Canada, notes that the Canadian housing starts were little changed at 201,000 in November with six-month trend still at a robust 219,000.

Key Quotes

“Housing starts held above the 200,000 mark for a sixth consecutive month in November and another solid month for permit issuance (in October) suggests home building will remain firm through the turn of the year.”

“On a six-month trend basis, activity has come off multi-year highs in Quebec and BC, while Ontario and the Prairies have seen a bit of a rebound, but not to earlier levels (particularly for the latter).”

“We expect starts will settle closer to the 200,000 mark going forward rather than the 209,000 pace set year-to-date. So while residential investment should remain a positive contributor to growth near-term, we don't expect Q3's double-digit annualized gain will be repeated.”