Canada: Fall Fiscal Update in focus - TDS

Canada: Fall Fiscal Update in focus - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS point out that Canada’s Finance Department will unveil its Fall Fiscal Update around 16:00 ET and deficit projections are likely to see substantial downward revisions from budget estimates after strong economic performance thus far in 2017.
Key Quotes
“Analysis from TD Economics suggests that budget deficits for 2017/18 and 2018/19 could each shrink by $12bn, though we do not expect Finance to project a path to a balanced budget.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.