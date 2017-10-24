Canada: Fall Fiscal Update in focus - TDS

Analysts at TDS point out that Canada’s Finance Department will unveil its Fall Fiscal Update around 16:00 ET and deficit projections are likely to see substantial downward revisions from budget estimates after strong economic performance thus far in 2017.

Key Quotes

“Analysis from TD Economics suggests that budget deficits for 2017/18 and 2018/19 could each shrink by $12bn, though we do not expect Finance to project a path to a balanced budget.”