Canada: Expect another strong growth figure today – ING

Canada: Expect another strong growth figure today – INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
In view of James Smith, Economist at ING, another stellar growth figure today for Canadian economy should help put an October rate hike firmly on the table.
Key Quotes
“First quarter 2017 growth came in incredibly strongly at 3.7%, making Canada a leader amongst its industrialised peers. This was a key factor in the Bank of Canada’s landmark decision to hike rates for the first time in seven years.”
“It looks like that economic buoyancy carried on into the second quarter, with monthly GDP growth for April and May coming in at a solid 0.2% and an impressive 0.6%, respectively. Goods-producing industries and oil, which surged in May after recovering from a fire and explosion to a facility in Alberta, look to have been major drivers. Manufacturing and retail sales have also been strong, and putting it all together means markets are looking for growth to match the stellar performance of the first quarter.”
“As is the case in much of the developed world, inflation has not fully played by the rules. But Governor Poloz has made it clear that it will not be an obstacle for the Bank, which is taking a forward-looking approach when it comes to tightening policy.”
“We think today’s growth figure should put an October rate hike firmly on the table. That said, the hiking cycle is likely to be done cautiously given persistent NAFTA uncertainty and the need to balance high household debt and booming house prices.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.