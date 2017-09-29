Canada: Expect a 0.1% uptick in July industry-level GDP - TDS

Canada: Expect a 0.1% uptick in July industry-level GDP - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
All eyes turn to the Canada’s July GDP report, viewed in context of the BoC’s cautious turn and analysts at TD expect a 0.1% uptick in July industry-level GDP, in line with consensus and with balanced risks.
Key Quotes
“July growth if realized would be consistent with real Q3 GDP growth in the mid-2% range, above estimates from the July MPR (2.0%). It will likely take substantially more upside to make a convincing case for a near-term rate hike, as Poloz seems more inclined to look through strong demand given uncertainty over the supply side of the economy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.