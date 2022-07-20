“We continue to expect that headline inflation is close to its peak. But price growth is still too high, and won’t ease sustainably back to the Bank of Canada’s 1% to 3% target range until consumer demand slows substantially. We look for the BoC to hike the overnight rate to 3.25% by October and for that to push the economy into a moderate contraction next year.”

“About half the increase in the year-over-year CPI growth rate came from higher gasoline prices alone, but food prices continued to surge (up 8.8% year-over-year to match the increases in the prior two months). There have been more signs recently that global inflation pressures may be near their peak.”

Data released on Wednesday showed inflation in Canada rose to 8.1% (annual), the highest level in decades. Analysts at RBC Capital Market point out that inflation growth may be close to peak. They point out energy prices drove most of the increase from May, but food prices are also still rising.

