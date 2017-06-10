Canada: Employment was essentially unchanged in September (+10,000 or +0.1%).By Eren Sengezer
"Employment was essentially unchanged in September (+10,000 or +0.1%). The unemployment rate remained at 6.2%, matching the low of October 2008," the Statistics Canada announced today.
Key takeaways:
- Gains in full-time employment (+112,000) in September were mostly offset by declines in part time (-102,000).
- In August, there was a decline in the number of people working full time and an increase in part time.
- In the 12 months to September, employment rose by 320,000 (+1.8%), spurred by gains in full-time employment (+289,000 or +2.0%). Over this period, the number of hours worked increased by 2.4%.
- Overall employment grew by 43,000 (+0.2%) in the third quarter, slower than the 0.6% growth rate in the second quarter and the 0.5% growth rate of the first quarter of 2017.
