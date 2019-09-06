Canada: Employment soars higher in August – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities note that the Canadian employment surged by 81k in August, well above the market consensus for 20k.
Key Quotes
“Details were somewhat mixed, with a sharp pickup in private employment and softer wage growth, but this did little to take away from the robust headline print.”
“The Canadian economy added 81k jobs during the month of August, crushing expectations for more modest gains (TD: 15k, market: 20k). Part-time employment accounted for most of the jobs created, although full time employment was still up 24k and private-sector employment rebounded from a weak July with the creation of 94k jobs – not far off the record from January.”
“Inflows to the labour force helped push the participation rate for all workers up 0.2pp to 65.8% and left the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.7%. Wages were the one weak spot as a 0.6% m/m decline saw wage growth slip to 3.8% y/y from 4.5% in July. However, 3.8% is still very strong on a historical basis, and base-effects will remain favourable for the next few months due to a (cumulative) 0.1% decline in average hourly earnings from August to November 2018. Moreover, wage growth in LFS had always looked like an outlier compared to other metrics of job growth (BoC's wage common sat at 2.7% in Q2), so some reversion was in the cards eventually.”
“This report should provide the BoC's increased confidence in their recent messaging, which stressed the Canada has proved more resilient to global headwinds, and that monetary policy decisions will take into account these unique circumstances. We still look for the impact of headwinds to intensify into year-end but today's report should dampen some of the speculation around a potential cut in October.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks up after US Non-Farm Payrolls, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD has moved up after the US Non-Farm Payrolls missed with 130K, but wages beat with 3.2% YoY. Earlier, German German industrial production disappointed. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2300 as opposition parties vow to prevent a no-deal Brexit before agreeing to elections. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.
USD/JPY: stuck at 107.00 ahead of US employment data
Markets on pause ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Risk-on persists, although Fed’s Powell is set to speak before the week ends. USD/JPY about to challenge critical resistance at 107.45.
Gold climbs above $1,520 after disappointing NFP reading weighs on USD
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $30 on Thursday and extended slide to a fresh two-week low of $1,502 earlier today pressured by the upbeat market sentiment.
NFP Quick Analysis: Americans get a big raise – USD may follow
The US reported an increase of 130K jobs in August and wage growth up 0.4% MoM. Upbeat wage rises encourage the Fed, which may see inflationary pressure. A small rate cut is already priced in, and the dollar has room to rise.