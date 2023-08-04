Canada Employment Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, further rise in the job count

We expect a 45K increase in employment in July, a strong increase reflecting the continued upside to employment figures due to substantial population growth. This would continue a bounce-back of employment from a modest decline in May. Another large increase in employment should keep the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.4%, a still very low level but somewhat higher than the lows reached earlier this year. Wage growth has also slowed somewhat, although this is partly due to unfavorable base effects in June and a rebound to 4.0% is expected in July. The BoC may not see this labor market backdrop as encouraging for reaching the 2% core CPI target if further loosening does not occur over the coming months, particularly if wage growth remains around 4-5%. However, a July employment report in line with expectations, with a higher unemployment rate and softer wage growth compared to a few months ago, is likely to be mostly inconclusive for the outcome of the BoC’s September meeting.

While employment growth resumed in June, it failed to keep up with the surge in working age population – a trend that we expect will have continued in July. The 25K increase in job count we expect wouldn’t quite keep up with projected labour force growth, and as a result would see the unemployment rate rise to 5.5%. With job vacancy rates continuing to edge lower, it is clear that demand for labour is easing at the same time that the supply of potential workers is rising quickly. While wage growth could rebound slightly after decelerating more than expected in the prior month, it should still remain well below the 5.4% peak seen towards the end of last year.

Although vigorous, job creation in July may not have been sufficient to bring down the unemployment rate, as an expected gain of 25K jobs may have been entirely offset by a further sharp increase in the labour force. According to this scenario, and assuming that the participation rate remains unchanged at 65.7%, the unemployment rate should stay put at 5.4%.

We expect a 25K uptick in new jobs in July. Still, surging population growth means that won’t be enough to absorb all new labour market entrants. The unemployment rate edged up 0.2 percentage points in each of May and June and we look for another tick higher in July. Total job postings have also been trending lower. And slower wage growth in recent months has been consistent with signs that the surge of excess demand for workers in the economy has weakened. We see softening job markets keeping the BoC on the sidelines with no additional interest rate increases this year. Still, central banks in Canada and abroad won’t hesitate to hike interest rates further if needed to put inflation back in target range.

We look for the labour market to add just 20K jobs in July as the unemployment rate holds at 5.4% and wage growth for permanent workers firms to 4.2% YoY. Our forecast would see the 6m trend slow to just 27K from 48K in June, falling below neutral levels of job creation for the first time since late 2022, which follows the recent moderation in job vacancies as well as a pullback in hiring intentions. This should help labour market conditions move closer to balance, although it will still take several months of below-trend job growth to get there.

The North American economy is expected to have added 21.1K jobs vs. 59.9k in June, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to increase to 5.5% against the former release of 5.4%.

Canada’s employment data for July will be reported by Statistics Canada on Friday, August 4 at 12:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are forecasts from economists and researchers at five major banks regarding the upcoming jobs figures.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.